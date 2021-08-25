City of Ellisville seeks state funding for bridge projects

ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - The Ellisville Board of Aldermen has approved a motion to allow city officials to submit a request to the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) for help in repairing and/or replacing several bridges in the area.

The money would come from MDOT’s Emergency Road and Bridge Repair Fund Program (ERBRF).

These are short single-span bridges that are less than 20 feet in length and supported by timber piles. They would be replaced with precast concrete box culverts.

The bridges are located on the following streets:

Main Street

North Street

Blank Street

Camp Street

Short Street

There is also an additional request for funds to replace a double-span bridge on Royal Street which would be replaced with a reinforced concrete box bridge.

According to Mayor Lynn Buckhaults, they have submitted the applications and are waiting to hear back from officials with MDOT.

He says that the cost of repairing and/or replacing the existing structures would be more than the city could afford.

“When you get into bridge replacement and bridge maintenance, the expense is so much greater,” Buckhaults said.

“It would almost be impossible for somewhere like the city of Ellisville to repair or replace all these bridges without some additional funding through the state. We’ve applied for it, hopefully, we’ll get some of it to work on some of these.”

There’s approximately $89 million in the ERBRF program which is to be distributed to counties and municipalities throughout the state.

