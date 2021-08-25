Better Together Heidelberg to host “A Toast to the Town” gala

HEIDELBERG, Miss. (WDAM) - This weekend, Better Together Heidelberg will host “A Toast to the Town” gala.

The event will be a celebration of a new beginning with the new mayor and the board of alderman.

This black-tie event will be held Saturday, Aug. 28, at Sanderson Farm’s corporate office in Laurel from 6 p.m. until 10 p.m.

“It’s a fundraiser that’s going to be presented by Better Together Heidelberg. It’s to help the city with beautification projects and youth programs,” says event organizer Tamia Taylor. “Just a night for us to come together, dress really pretty and handsome and just a night for us to celebrate the town.”

If you’d like to purchase a ticket or table, please contact Heidelberg Town Hall at (601) 787-3000 and they will assist you.

