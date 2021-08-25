Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Law Call
Jobs
Advertisement

Better Together Heidelberg to host “A Toast to the Town” gala

The town will host a black tie event to raise money
By Mia Monet
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 7:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HEIDELBERG, Miss. (WDAM) - This weekend, Better Together Heidelberg will host “A Toast to the Town” gala.

The event will be a celebration of a new beginning with the new mayor and the board of alderman.

This black-tie event will be held Saturday, Aug. 28, at Sanderson Farm’s corporate office in Laurel from 6 p.m. until 10 p.m.

“It’s a fundraiser that’s going to be presented by Better Together Heidelberg. It’s to help the city with beautification projects and youth programs,” says event organizer Tamia Taylor. “Just a night for us to come together, dress really pretty and handsome and just a night for us to celebrate the town.”

If you’d like to purchase a ticket or table, please contact Heidelberg Town Hall at (601) 787-3000 and they will assist you.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alexander Davis (left) and Danielle Davis (right)
Jones Co. deputies locate missing mother, 4-year-old son unharmed
Authorities stand near the marijuana bust.
3 arrested after marijuana growing operation busted in Miss.
Many arrive to honor the life of Miranda 'Mia' Trujillo.
More than 100 take part in honor ride for teen killed in crash
De’Trae Lewis
Hattiesburg kidnapping suspect arrested in Jackson
Gov. Tate Reeves, State Epidemiologist Paul Byers, and Executive Director Stephen McCraney of...
Gov. Reeves announces plan to deploy 1,000 healthcare personnel to Miss. hospitals

Latest News

Tommy Lofton, director of the Mississippi Armed Forces Museum, looks over the figurehead from...
Camp Shelby museum gets historic warship figurehead
Medical ear-piercing may be good option for those prone to metal allergies.
Medical ear-piercing may be good option for allergy-prone patients
The event will be held Saturday, Aug. 28, at Sanderson Farm’s corporate office in Laurel.
Better Together Heidelberg to host “A Toast to the Town” gala
This was the chamber of commerce’s fourth year in a row hosting the event with Community Bank,...
Jones County, Community Bank hosts ‘Women in Business’ forum