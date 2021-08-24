USM masks up for first day of school

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - It’s that time of year again.

Monday morning students at the University of Southern Mississippi filled the campus. Students walked with their masks up and backpacks on as they went from class to class. Upperclassmen were among the most excited to return to campus

“I’m ecstatic to be back, cause I’ve been waiting to get back my senior year because the last two years they kicked us out of school and stuff, and I’m ready to get back to face-to-face and really be involved more into the school and campus and stuff,” said Symyra Johnson.

Chaniya McCoy is a junior from New Orleans, and she says she’s excited to get involved on campus this year.

“I just basically miss the atmosphere and all the activities and stuff going on so, ya know, I’m pretty excited to be back,” said McCoy.

Both girls say their goal for the semester is to finish with a 4.0 GPA

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.