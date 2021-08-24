Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Law Call
Jobs
Advertisement

USM masks up for first day of school

Students react to being back on campus
By Mia Monet
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 7:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - It’s that time of year again.

Monday morning students at the University of Southern Mississippi filled the campus. Students walked with their masks up and backpacks on as they went from class to class. Upperclassmen were among the most excited to return to campus

“I’m ecstatic to be back, cause I’ve been waiting to get back my senior year because the last two years they kicked us out of school and stuff, and I’m ready to get back to face-to-face and really be involved more into the school and campus and stuff,” said Symyra Johnson.

Chaniya McCoy is a junior from New Orleans, and she says she’s excited to get involved on campus this year.

“I just basically miss the atmosphere and all the activities and stuff going on so, ya know, I’m pretty excited to be back,” said McCoy.

Both girls say their goal for the semester is to finish with a 4.0 GPA

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Many arrive to honor the life of Miranda 'Mia' Trujillo.
More than 100 take part in honor ride for teen killed in crash
The Jones County Sheriff's Department was involved in a high-speed pursuit Saturday night.
Suspect escapes after high-speed chase in Jones Co.
One JCSD cruiser was damaged during the pursuit but the deputy did not sustain any injuries...
Man wanted for fleeing from deputies, LPD officers in Jones Co.
According to Sheriff Jody Ashley, two suspects were taken into custody, and 50 marijuana plants...
Wayne Co. couple arrested for growing marijuana, 50 plants seized
The FDA granted full approval to Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine on Monday, Aug. 23, 2021.
FDA gives full approval to Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine

Latest News

Monday morning students at the University of Southern Mississippi filled the campus.
USM masks up for first day of school
Wayne County High School and Waynesboro Riverview will meet virtually for two weeks.
Two Wayne County schools going virtual for two weeks
Perry County Assistant Superintendent Jasmine Smith says that electronics and school supplies...
Perry County Schools moving to hybrid schedule due to COVID-19 surge
The Hattiesburg Zoo hopes to build two new exhibits south of the current main entrance within...
Hattiesburg Zoo planning new exhibits on south end property