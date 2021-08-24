Select area hospitals to receive out-of-state personnel contracts

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - A few area hospitals will soon benefit from out-of-state healthcare personnel that will be deployed to Mississippi following the announcement from Gov. Tate Reeves Tuesday.

Reeves announced that himself, State Epidemiologist Paul Byers and Executive Director Stephen McCraney of MEMA plan the deployment over the next six business days during a news conference on Mississippi’s COVID-19 response Tuesday.

“We are doing whatever it takes to get boots on the ground in our hospitals,” said Reeves. “Our top priority is to ensure that every Mississippian who can get better with quality care receives that care. We are grateful for those that are answering the call to alleviate the pressure on our healthcare workers.”

Starting Aug. 24, 808 nurses, three certified registered nurse anesthetists, 22 nurse practitioners, 193 respiratory therapists and 20 paramedics will deploy to 50 hospitals.

Below is a list of area hospitals that will receive healthcare personnel help:

Forrest General Hospital – Hattiesburg



Merit Health Wesley – Hattiesburg



South Central Regional Medical Center – Laurel



George County Hospital – Lucedale



Magee General Hospital – Magee



Perry County General Hospital – Richton



Marion General Hospital – Columbia



Jefferson Davis Community Hospital – Prentiss



All staffing requests should be met by the end of the week.

“Medical staffing provided by the state is for the COVID-19 mission to address the surge of patients due to the Delta Variant. Our staff has worked tirelessly to give our hospitals the relief they need and deserve,” said McCraney. “MEMA stands ready to coordinated any additional resources needed.”

McCraney also mentioned that MEMA is working with FEMA to secure reimbursement for the contracts worth almost $10 million a week statewide for eight and a half weeks.

