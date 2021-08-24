Pine Belt leaders react to Pfizer vaccine gaining FDA approval

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Today, The Pfizer vaccine received its stamp of approval from the FDA.

According to the Mississippi State Health Department, 35 percent of the population is fully vaccinated, while 43 percent of the population has received at least their first dose of the vaccine.

Local officials believe the new FDA approval status will encourage more residents to get vaccinated.

“A lot of conversations have already been occurring in the boardrooms and in the halls of power of these organizations,” says Dr. Mark Horne, a physician at South Central Regional Medical Center

Horne said he does not like the idea of mandating, but he understands the reason why.

“The truth is that certain employers in certain industries have a responsibility to their customers; they have a responsibility to their employees to have a safe workplace. So, this is workplace safety in healthcare. I believe it’s worth workplace safety in other areas where people are forced to congregate to accomplish their mission,” said Horne.

Hattiesburg Mayor Toby Barker said although he is not mandating the vaccine for city officials and employees, he is strongly encouraging it.

“The FDA giving their approval to this or whether it’s hearing more stories of their friends and family from dying, I think it’s time that people take this seriously and realize, ‘Hey, this is safe, and this can protect me, and it’s time to get a vaccine,’” said Barker.

Forrest County Supervisor David Hogan hopes that now this new stamp of approval will make it easier for people to trust it.

“The Pfizer vaccine is safe and effective, and I know a lot of people have concerns and questions, but they saw the health risks. And, people should see all the information now and help us stop what’s going on in our community, and let’s get life back to normal” said Hogan.

Even though Pfizer is the first vaccine to receive this special stamp of approval, Horne says he expects the others are not far behind

“The very fact that they got an emergency use authorization kind of foretells that full approval is very, very likely. So yes, I would anticipate that Madonna will follow. And, at some later date, Johnson and Johnson will follow,” said Dr. Horne.

