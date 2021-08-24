Win Stuff
Petal man dies from injuries in single-vehicle crash on Hwy. 49

A 2007 GMC Yukon driven by 37-year-old Deidre Walker was traveling north on Highway 49 when...
A 2007 GMC Yukon driven by 37-year-old Deidre Walker was traveling north on Highway 49 when Walker lost control of the vehicle.(WCAX)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 4:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - A man from Petal died after receiving fatal injuries from a car crash on U.S. Highway 49.

On Saturday, Aug. 14, at approximately 5 p.m., the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a single-vehicle fatal crash on Highway 49 in Forrest County.

A 2007 GMC Yukon driven by 37-year-old Deidre Walker was traveling north on Highway 49 when Walker lost control of the vehicle.

Walker received fatal injuries from the crash and was pronounced dead at Forrest General Hospital.

This crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Two people hospitalized from potential ivermectin poison, MSDH says

