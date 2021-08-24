Win Stuff
More than 100 new COVID-19 deaths reported in Mississippi

.
.(MSDH)
By Chris Thies
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 10:22 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reported more than 100 new coronavirus-related deaths on Tuesday.

MSDH says 3,291 new coronavirus cases and 111 deaths were reported statewide.

Forty-one of the deaths were reported between Aug. 19 and Aug. 23. Seventy others were identified through death certificate reports from June 25 to Aug. 20.

Of the new cases, 338 were reported in the Pine Belt. A total of 14 deaths were reported in the area with four in Jones County, three in Forrest County, two a piece in Lamar and Jasper counties and single deaths in Covington, Marion and Wayne counties.

The latest figures brought the state’s total cases and deaths since February 2020 to 416,789 and 8,158, respectively.

In the Pine Belt, 47,292 COVID-19 cases and 797 deaths have been reported since February 2020.

  • Covington: 3,640 cases, 88 deaths
  • Forrest: 11,551 cases, 190 deaths
  • Jasper: 2,803 cases, 51 deaths
  • Jones: 11,423 cases, 184 deaths
  • Lamar: 9,113 cases, 101 deaths
  • Marion: 3,509 cases, 88 deaths
  • Perry: 1,665 cases, 42 deaths
  • Wayne: 3,588 cases, 55 deaths

MSDH also reported more than 352,000 Mississippians are presumed to have recovered from the coronavirus.

Use the interactive map below to see a county-by-county breakdown of COVID-19 cases.

According to MSDH, 2,451,484 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered statewide with 1,120,579 people fully vaccinated.

The Pfizer vaccine is currently being offered to all Mississippians who are 12 years old and older. The Moderna vaccine and one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine have a minimum age requirement of 18.

