More hot weather expected this afternoon, heat bubble to break tomorrow

The day will start off with partly cloudy skies and temps in the upper 70s.

Today will be partly cloudy and extremely hot. Highs will be in the mid-to-upper 90s, but, with the heat index, it will feel more like 104-108°. Temperatures will fall into the mid-80s this evening with lows in the mid-70s.

Our heat bubble will break down tomorrow, causing our highs to fall into the mid-90s. A wave will move through giving us a chance of scattered T-storms during the afternoon hours.

Thursday will have the best chance of rain this week as the wave slowly moves through the area. This will spark off more scattered T-storms during the afternoon hours. Highs will be in the lower 90s.

Friday will be a little drier and slightly cooler. Skies will be partly cloudy with a few hit-or-miss showers in the afternoon. Highs will be in the low 90s. Temperatures will fall into the mid-80s for those first Friday night football games of 2021.

This weekend won’t be as hot as highs only reach the lower 90s. Skies will be partly cloudy with scattered T-storms during the afternoon for both days.

