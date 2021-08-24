Win Stuff
Man wanted for murder in Lawrence Co.

Dunn has been charged with murder, three counts of attempted murder and shooting into a motor vehicle after an altercation that left a 20-year-old Lawrence County man dead.(Lawrence County Sheriff's Office - Mississippi)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 7:28 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
LAWRENCE CO., Miss. (WLBT) - The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office is seeking help from the public in locating Keontra Dunn of Brookhaven, Miss.

Dunn has been charged with murder, three counts of attempted murder and shooting into a motor vehicle after an altercation that left a 20-year-old Lawrence County man dead.

Dunn is 22-years-old, approximately 6′2″, and approximately 290 lbs.

He is considered armed and dangerous.

The last verified sighting was on August 22, in Copiah Co.

If you have any information of his whereabouts, please contact the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office (601) 587-2961, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office (601) 833-5231 or the Copiah County Sheriff’s Office at (601) 894-3011.

