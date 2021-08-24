Man arrested in connection to Hub City Laundromat burglary

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Police in Hattiesburg have arrested a man who was wanted in connection to the burglar of a local laundromat.

According to Hattiesburg Police Department spokesman Ryan Moore, officers arrested 58-year-old Darryl Thomas, of Hattiesburg, at a house on North Hattiesburg Street just before 10 p.m. Monday.

Thomas had an active warrant in connection to the commercial burglary of the Hub City Laundromat that happened on July 31, 2021.

Thomas has been booked into the Forrest County Jail.

