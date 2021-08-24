Win Stuff
Main Ave. bridge in Brooklyn opens

Carnes Rd. bridge construction continues
Local and state officials visit the completed box bridge on Main Ave. in Brooklyn.
Local and state officials visit the completed box bridge on Main Ave. in Brooklyn.(WDAM)
By Melissa Rademaker
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 5:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Forrest County officials and state representatives visited the finished box bridge on Main Avenue in the Brooklyn community Tuesday morning.

The new bridge is a box-style bridge and costs about $280,000.

The majority of that money came from state funding, with about $50,000 from the county.

Officials included state senators Chris Johnson and Larry Byrd.

“In the summer of 2018, we created the Emergency Road and Bridge Repair Fund. We bonded some of that money and we also set up a program that would capture some internet sales tax that’s called use tax. That phased in over four years and 5 percent would go to the local system bridge fund. So this was a project here was under the Emergency Road and Bridge Repair Fund,” Byrd explains.

The road is a heavily traveled one in the Brooklyn community. It is right around the corner South Forrest Attendance Center.

“These projects were awarded based on a submission by the local engineers to an advisory board which advised MDOT which administered the funds. So our local engineers did a great job of selling this program, this bridge - not only it, but others too,” Byrd says.

Officials also visited the nearby Carnes Road and an ongoing bridge replacement there. The Carnes Road is expected to be finished by the end of 2021.

