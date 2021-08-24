Lumberton woman charged for striking man with vehicle in Hattiesburg
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 8:16 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Lumberton woman has been arrested on domestic violence charges in Hattiesburg after hitting a man with her vehicle at an apartment complex.
According to Hattiesburg Police Department spokesperson Ryan Moore, officers responded to the report of a man being hit by a vehicle around 3:30 p.m. at Park Pine Apartments off William Carey Parkway.
35-year-old Brittany Williams, of Lumberton, was arrested at the scene after striking a man with the side-view mirror of her vehicle.
The man was treated and released from a local hospital with minor injuries.
Williams was charged with one count of domestic violence-aggravated assault, and she was booked into the Forrest County Jail.
