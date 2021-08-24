Local doctor explains what FDA approval means for Pfizer vaccine

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - On Monday, Aug. 23, the United States Food and Drug Administration fully approved the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

Hattiesburg Clinic and Forrest General Dr. Rambod Rouhbakhsh says the approval is good news.

“This is good news on the vaccine front. It also means, and I failed to say this earlier that the vaccine manufacturing process has also been vetted so we have a good reliable vaccine supply coming forward. It’s also good news that it’s free for all of us, oftentimes new vaccines are very very expensive so another piece of good news,” Rouhbakhsh explains.

He breaks down the history and process for emergency use authorization (EUA) and FDA approval.

Rouhbakhshs explains that EUA is a good system because it allows for effective action when a dangerous situation is developing quickly.

“The emergency use authorization is a relatively new concept that actually came out from the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks in 2001 when there was a threat of biological terrorist attacks and the government wanted to have available rapidly utilizable anecdotes or treatments, should there be an anthrax attack or some other biological weapon so they put this piece of legislation out there, and we’ve never had to use it before for a vaccine,” Rouhbakhsh explains.

The Project BioShield Act of 2004 was passed by Congress specifically to quickly respond to research and public health needs.

“Essentially what allows the FDA to do is, in the face an emergent situation like this pandemic, to then look at the evidence for any biologic whether it’s a vaccine or treatment to say, if the safety data is good enough and the efficacy data or how well it works is good enough, you can, in the face of an emergent situation,” explains Rouhbakhsh.

Now, the Pfizer vaccine has provided enough data and information that has been reviewed to earn FDA approval. Rouhbakhsh says, it actually has the most data of any vaccine.

“What this next step means for the Pfizer vaccine is that more data was reviewed essentially more patient data, longer patient data, and the FDA then had to go and crunch all this data, really working around the clock to analyze more vaccine data that we’ve ever before put out there in the history of human civilization,” he explains.

Rouhbakhsh says for those who do feel the process was achieved quickly - it was. He explains that is a good thing thanks to lots of hard work and protocols.

“Well in terms of how quickly you got approved, it’s gotten approval quicker than anything we’ve ever done before in regards to vaccines, but that’s not because steps were skipped,” Rouhbakhsh says.

“It’s because we put all efforts into this from various fronts, whether it was from the vaccine manufacturers, the people involved in the clinical trials like myself, the volunteers and the participants who came forward for those clinical trials which was amazing. Never before my career, did I have so many people signing up and say hey, I want to help science, and all of these things came together, along with the fact that the mRNA technology had been studied for 10 to 15 years prior, in other aspects so we had safety data preceding all of this so it wasn’t so much that this was rushed it was that more effort by more people were put in solely focus on this one thing because it was affecting all of us to get the process done more quickly.”

Rouhbakhsh says if you do have questions about the vaccine you should talk to your doctor about your health. He asks people to go to a trusted doctor as the best source for advice.

“There is a risk calculation that all of us need to make in that risk is, Should I take this relatively new vaccine just FDA approved. Or should I get COVID And I just want to make clear to people that there’s only two options, there is no third four I will not get COVID, especially with the Delta very as infectious,” Rouhbakhsh says.

