Jones County, Community Bank hosts ‘Women in Business’ forum

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Tuesday morning, women in Jones County gathered for the Jones County Chamber of Commerce’s annual “Women in Business” forum.

The event was held at The Gables in Laurel and hosted over 100 professional women.

“We just want to have a time when we are able to celebrate women in the workplace and talk about issues that affect us and how we can grow together, professionally and also personally,” says Chamber Director Amanda Roll.

The audience received what they came for, they listened to their keynote speaker, Leisha Pickering, and they sat in on a panel discussion between three successful women in business, Leslie Kelly, Anna Dearmon Kornick and Laura Johns.

“Pay attention to when you’re thriving, when do you feel like you’ve got it all together, when do you end your workday and say, ‘Oh, I’ve done everything I needed to do today,’” says Kornick.

The panel addressed a range of topics and questions, from time management to knowing the “woman in the mirror.”

“When we talk about the ‘Know and Grow’ scale models, I was just talking about knowing how you are 100 percent knowing your core values that works in the working world as a brand and also in your personal lives,” says Johns.

Kornick also agreed with Johns, adding her own opinion and questions to make the audience think about.

“What are those words that represent who you are, what you believe in and what’s most important to you,” says Kornick.

Although the women come to be inspired by the conversations and topics, there were a few men in the audience as well.

“Men were encouraged to come. Always ask men to come because it’s important also for men to understand issues that women face in the workplace,” says Roll.

This was the chamber of commerce’s fourth year in a row hosting the event with Community Bank, and this year they sold out of all tickets.

