Jones Co. deputies locate missing mother, 4-year-old son unharmed

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department has found Danielle and Alexander Davis and reported that they are back home safe.

Officials originally reported that Danielle Davis and her 4-year-old son, Alexander Davis, were last seen on East Ridge Drive in Laurel on Thursday, Aug. 19.

Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin said he wanted to thank all of the area residents who shared information about the case on social media.

