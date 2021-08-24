Headstones of fallen military heroes cleaned by National Guard, other volunteers

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Many men and women have given the ultimate sacrifice for our country, just to be buried with no care for their gravesite afterward.

On Monday, dozens of volunteers, including members of the National Guard of the United States, brought more than 100 headstones back to life.

Volunteers sacrificed eight hours of their time for those who sacrificed everything, cleaning and resetting the graves of those lost in battle.

“Any opportunity that we have to be able to give back to the community is something that we don’t take lightly,” said National Guard Maj. John Cochran. “Very few times do we have an opportunity to come and give back due to training requirements or deployments, so it means a lot not only to me, but these guys here to pay respects to the generations before us.”

The volunteers made their way to Riverview Cemetery in Hattiesburg at 7 a.m. to get started on restoring the headstones.

Along with National Guardsmen, representatives with the City of Hattiesburg, the Forrest County Veterans Service Office and more were present to help with the restoration.

“There are WWI veterans here and WWII veterans here. That just says it all,” says Gerald Britt, an Army Veteran and Veteran Service Officer. “To a veteran like myself, it’s just astronomical. It is a dream come true.”

The team will return back in two weeks to do the second half of the cleaning process.

