Hattiesburg kidnapping suspect arrested in Jackson

De’Trae Lewis
De’Trae Lewis(Hattiesburg Police Department)
By Chris Thies
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 9:35 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A man on the run after allegedly kidnapping his estranged wife in Hattiesburg was captured Tuesday morning.

Officials with the Hattiesburg Police Department said U.S. Marshals arrested De’Trae Lewis in Jackson.

Lewis is accused of kidnapping his estranged wife from her home on Millpond Road on Aug. 19. Police said Lewis tried to take the woman to Columbia, but she was able to escape to safety.

Hattiesburg police said in a new release later that day that Lewis was wanted on an active warrant for kidnapping and was believed to be in Columbia.

Police said Lewis will now be taken to the Forrest County Jail and charged with kidnapping.

