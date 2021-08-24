Group float and waterway cleanup happening this Saturday

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - With the weather nearing triple digits the last few days, what better way to cool off than to access the free waterways we have available here in the Pine Belt?

This Saturday, Pine Belt Blueways and the Piney Woods Conservation Group are hosting a free group float where residents can come out, enjoy some family time on the water, clean the environment and beat this heat.

“This weekend’s event is about trying to get people out onto the water and enjoy the Leaf and Bouie River and enjoy the natural resources that are right here by us and real easy to get to,” said Shawn Harris, a director for the Piney Woods Conservation Group. “Nature is at our doorstep. So, the main goal is to get people out there and having some fun.”

The event is free and will cover an 8-mile span of water. Attendees are asked that if they see trash to help clean up the waterways as well, as the goal is to leave it nicer than how they found it.

People are asked to bring their own equipment if they have it. If not, there are available canoes that have been donated for the event. These are first-come, first-served.

For more information on how you can sign up and get equipment for the float, you can register on the Pine Belt Blueways website.

