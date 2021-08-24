Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Law Call
Jobs
Advertisement

Group float and waterway cleanup happening this Saturday

Group float and waterway cleanup this Saturday.
Group float and waterway cleanup this Saturday.(Piney Woods Conservation Group)
By Will Polston
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 5:15 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - With the weather nearing triple digits the last few days, what better way to cool off than to access the free waterways we have available here in the Pine Belt?

This Saturday, Pine Belt Blueways and the Piney Woods Conservation Group are hosting a free group float where residents can come out, enjoy some family time on the water, clean the environment and beat this heat.

“This weekend’s event is about trying to get people out onto the water and enjoy the Leaf and Bouie River and enjoy the natural resources that are right here by us and real easy to get to,” said Shawn Harris, a director for the Piney Woods Conservation Group. “Nature is at our doorstep. So, the main goal is to get people out there and having some fun.”

The event is free and will cover an 8-mile span of water. Attendees are asked that if they see trash to help clean up the waterways as well, as the goal is to leave it nicer than how they found it.

People are asked to bring their own equipment if they have it. If not, there are available canoes that have been donated for the event. These are first-come, first-served.

For more information on how you can sign up and get equipment for the float, you can register on the Pine Belt Blueways website.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Many arrive to honor the life of Miranda 'Mia' Trujillo.
More than 100 take part in honor ride for teen killed in crash
Alexander Davis (left) and Danielle Davis (right)
Jones Co. deputies looking for mother, 4-year-old son
De’Trae Lewis
Hattiesburg kidnapping suspect arrested in Jackson
Gov. Tate Reeves, State Epidemiologist Paul Byers, and Executive Director Stephen McCraney of...
Gov. Reeves announces plan to deploy 1,000 healthcare personnel to Miss. hospitals
Two people hospitalized from potential ivermectin poison, MSDH says

Latest News

Dozens of volunteers come to clean headstones of veterans
Headstones of fallen military heroes cleaned by National Guard, other volunteers
Thanks to help from Senator John Polk, the city was able to secure a $700,000 grant to cover...
New city hall building coming to Purvis
More than 100 take part in honor ride for teen killed in crash
More than 100 take part in honor ride for teen killed in crash
Many arrive to honor the life of Miranda 'Mia' Trujillo.
More than 100 take part in honor ride for teen killed in crash