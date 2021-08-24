Free MSDH COVID-19 testing at Forrest County’s storm shelter

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - COVID-19 testing demands continue to increase across the state, according to the Mississippi State Department of Health.

Monday morning, the Forrest County Health Department moved its free MSDH testing site.

The drive-through testing site is now at The Forrest County 361 Safe Room, located at 946 Sullivan Drive in Hattiesburg. The site is offering PCR and rapid testing.

Forrest County Board of Supervisors President and District 1 Supervisor, David Hogan, approved the change in last week’s board meeting.

“If you’re showing any of the symptoms, come get tested. We can get you to the appropriate healthcare providers if you test positive and start you on a treatment that will hopefully get you well,” Hogan says.

Due to the high demand for tests, you need to make an appointment before going to an MSDH testing site. You can make an appointment by calling (601) 496-7200 (8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday – Saturday) or completing the UMMC COVID-19 online patient screening form.

The Forrest County Health Department is still the location for free MSDH vaccines.

Hogan says vaccines are in high demand as well.

“It’s freeing up space at the health department for additional vaccines as well. This outbreak and future outbreaks can be avoided if people just get vaccinated,” Hogan explains.

State Senator Chris Johnson visited the test site Monday. He represents portions of Forrest and Perry counties.

Johnson encouraged people who feel sick to take advantage of the free test site so they can seek the appropriate treatment and know if they need to isolate.

“We also want to be proactive and get vaccinated so we want to encourage everyone to consult with their doctor and do what they’re comfortable with. We are seeing more and more concerns with getting COVID and less and less with getting the vaccine. The FDA just approved Pfizer with full approval so hopefully, that will help more people feel more comfortable. The more proactive we are about getting vaccinated and staying out of the hospital the better off everybody is,” Johnson says.

You can find a full list of COVID-19 testing locations by county here.

