Bus driver shortage in some Forrest County schools

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Many schools are back in session in person – but some districts are still struggling with a bus driver shortage.

Superintendents in the Petal and Forrest County school districts say it’s usually a challenge to keep a full driving staff. They also admit COVID-19 cases and isolations are also playing a role in the driver shortage.

“So that’s one reason that we went to the board and our board of education decided that we were going to up the pay scale for our bus drives, to use as an incentive to get more drivers,” Forrest County Superintendent Brian Freeman says.

Starting drivers are now offered $15 an hour with the potential for $20 an hour driving multiple routes.

“Every year has been a challenge but with COVID, of course, I’m sure that has created to be a much larger challenge. We have had some bus drivers out so that has created a problem as well. So that has created a problem as well and filling those roles has been difficult. But we’ve been able to manage it with a lot of creativity and other bus drivers stepping up and sometimes running multiple routes to the schools. Unfortunately when that happens, sometimes children are late getting to school or delayed getting home but we are working through the progress,” Freeman says.

“With 4,200 students plus in our district and a good many riding the bus each and every day it’s important that we safely get them from their house to school and then from school to house,” Petal Superintendent Dr. Matt Dillon says.

Dillon says right now, between the openings and isolations, the district is stretched thin.

“We are filling the gaps. Our people are stepping up. We have people such as coaches, people in the transportation department that typically don’t drive a bus driving a bus, we’ve got even central office people fill in driving a bus, so it’s all hands on deck. It’s just the nature of what we’re in right now, but at the same time every year, this year included, we’re looking for bus drivers,” Dillon says.

There are multiple COVID-19 prevention protocols in place on buses. Following a federal public transportation mandate, masks are required for all students and drivers at all times on the buses.

“We have all families are asked to sit together. So if we have siblings on a bus since they’re under roof, we want them to sit together, that makes a lot of sense,” Dillon says.

Hand sanitizer for students getting on the bus and cleaning after they leave has become standard.

“And we have cameras on our buses, so if we ever have a student test positive we can use that to contact trace on the bus,” says Freeman.

Both superintendents emphasize how important the bus driver role is, and say districts offer benefits like insurance, retirement and incentives.

“It is of course one of the most important roles that we do have for the safety of our children, also to get them to school,” says Freeman.

“We’re always looking for highly qualified bus drivers. That’s such an important role in our district. They’re some of the first people to see our students every day and the last people they see at the end of the day,” says Dillon.

You can reach out to the Petal Transportation Department at (601) 583-4320.

You can reach out to Forrest County Schools at (601) 583-8891 or (601) 270-8239.

