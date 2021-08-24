Two schools in the Wayne County School District go virtual

WAYNE COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Two schools in the Wayne County School District are switching to virtual learning for the next two weeks.

According to Superintendent Tommy Branch, the move affects all students attending Wayne County High School and Waynesboro Riverview School.

The move is due to an outbreak of COVID-19 among staff and students at those schools and switching to virtual is designed to help keep the kids safe while continuing to get their education.

“County-wide, our total case count in the county is coming down. We really don’t have that high of a case count, though I know rumors may say otherwise, we do not. We analyze the data every single day and our case count is about 5-percent of our whole student population,” said Branch.

“We monitor these numbers every day and if we have to do something else, we will. But as of right now, that’s the plan whenever we come back. We are monitoring all data every single day.”

The War Eagles will have to forfeit their upcoming games against Quitman and Oak Grove as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak.

According to the Mississippi State Department of Health’s website, a total of 167 students in the Wayne County School District has tested positive for COVID-19 since August 2021, with nearly two dozen teachers and staff have tested positive during the same timeframe.

With a total enrollment of 2,913 students in the Wayne County School District, 684 have been quarantined during the week of Aug. 16-20.

The Mississippi State Department of Health released the latest aggregate school COVID-19 report this morning.

You can find more information about COVID-19 school reports for other counties here.

The schools in the district are being cleaned and sanitized daily to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

