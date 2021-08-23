Win Stuff
Woman killed in crash with Simpson Co. school bus

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 10:26 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SIMPSON CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A woman has died after a crash with a Simpson Co. school bus Monday morning.

Mississippi Highway Patrol says 21-year-old Asiah Saranthus was traveling westbound on Highway 540, and a Simpson County school bus was traveling eastbound when both vehicles collided.

The incident happened around 7 a.m. Monday, east of Zion Hill Road, in Simpson County.

Saranthus died at the scene.

The school bus was carrying five children at the time of the accident.

Neither the driver nor the children were injured.

MHP says Saranthus was not wearing her seatbelt.

The accident remains under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

