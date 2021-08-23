Win Stuff
Walk-On’s set to open in September, looking for employees

Walk-On's is coming soon to Ridgeland.
Walk-On's is coming soon to Ridgeland.
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 11:31 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RIDGELAND, Miss. (WLBT) - Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux is set to open soon in Ridgeland.

The location is looking to hire 200 people ahead of its open date in September.

The restaurant is located on Highland Colony Parkway, not far from Costco.

They are looking to hire cooks, servers, hosts, bartenders and bussers. Click here to apply.

“We’re so excited to bring a memorable game-day experience and scratch-made dishes to the Ridgeland community,” said Franchisee Matt Gallagher.

It’s just the second location in Mississippi for the Louisiana-based chain. The first is in Hattiesburg.

