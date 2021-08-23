Win Stuff
Two Wayne County schools going virtual for two weeks

Wayne County High School and Waynesboro Riverview will meet virtually for two weeks.
Wayne County High School and Waynesboro Riverview will meet virtually for two weeks.(WDAM)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 5:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WAYNE COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Two schools in Wayne County will be switching to virtual learning starting Tuesday.

Wayne County High School and Waynesboro Riverview will meet virtually for two weeks. Students will return to school on Tuesday, Sept. 7.

Students will complete their work through Google Classroom unless other directions are given by the school or teacher.

Beat Four, Buckatunna, Clara and Wayne Central will continue in-person classes as normal.

Effective Tuesday, August 24, Wayne County High School and Waynesboro Riverview will be virtual for 2 weeks. Students...

Posted by Wayne County School District on Monday, August 23, 2021

According to the school district’s website, Wayne County schools require universal masking for all teachers, staff, students and visitors while on the school campus and on buses regardless of vaccination status until further notice. This policy will be revisited monthly.

