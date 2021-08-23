Two Wayne County schools going virtual for two weeks

WAYNE COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Two schools in Wayne County will be switching to virtual learning starting Tuesday.

Wayne County High School and Waynesboro Riverview will meet virtually for two weeks. Students will return to school on Tuesday, Sept. 7.

Students will complete their work through Google Classroom unless other directions are given by the school or teacher.

Beat Four, Buckatunna, Clara and Wayne Central will continue in-person classes as normal.

According to the school district’s website, Wayne County schools require universal masking for all teachers, staff, students and visitors while on the school campus and on buses regardless of vaccination status until further notice. This policy will be revisited monthly.

