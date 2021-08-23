Win Stuff
Perry County Schools moving to hybrid schedule due to COVID-19 surge

Perry County Assistant Superintendent Jasmine Smith says that electronics and school supplies are available for students and parents can contact their respective principals if supplies are needed.(WDAM)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 3:35 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Perry County School District will move into a hybrid learning schedule Tuesday to combat outbreaks among schools during the current surge of COVID-19.

According to Perry County Superintendent Scott Dearman, Runnelstown Elementary, South Perry Elementary and Perry County High schools will move into the hybrid schedule Tuesday.

Perry Central Middle School is currently doing full-virtual classes because COVID-19 cases rising amongst teachers, but are hoping to move into a hybrid schedule after Labor Day.

Dearman says that the hybrid schedule will be done by separating students into two groups: Group A and Group B.

Group A will attend classes on Mondays and Wednesdays, and Group B will attend on Tuesdays and Thursdays, and each group will alternate attendance on Fridays.

Dearman says the school district will continue to monitor cases throughout the school district but there is no timetable for when students will return in person.

Perry County Assistant Superintendent Jasmine Smith says that electronics and school supplies are available for students and parents can contact their respective principals if supplies are needed.

