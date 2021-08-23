Win Stuff
New city hall building coming to Purvis

Thanks to help from Senator John Polk, the city was able to secure a $700,000 grant to cover most of the cost for the work.(WDAM)
By Eddie Robertson
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 6:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
PURVIS, Miss. (WDAM) - The city hall building in Purvis was built back in 1968, which housed the administration offices as well as the Purvis Fire Department.

Since then, the city has seen considerable growth and talk began several years ago about the need for a new city hall.

Recently, Purvis officials say they are now in the process of relocating city hall to a new building which is expected to be completed by the end of 2022.

It will be located at the corner of Shelby Speights Drive and Allen Street, the current location of Nearly New Treasures thrift store.

Thanks to help from District 44 Senator John Polk, the city was able to secure at $700,000 grant to cover most of the cost of the nearly $1 million turn-key project.

The winning bid for the construction went to an Ocean Springs-based company, Tall Architects.

The new facility will feature a drive-through window, allowing customers to pay their bills without having to enter the building.

City Clerk Catherine Kemp said she’s only been there for three years but she shares the excitement of everyone as they enter this new phase for the city.

She said a lot of work went into making the project a reality and much of the credit goes to the mayor’s office and the board of aldermen for seeking help from state officials.

“Our board wrote a letter to Senator Polk, asking if there was anything that the state could do to help us acquire a new city hall. With help from Senator Polk, we are getting a $700,000 grant from the state that’s going to pay for most of the building,” Kemp said.

“We have got to let the current owners of the building get their belongings out, then we’re going to get some help from the county in taking down the structure and cleaning off the land. Once that happens, I’m hoping it’s going to be full steam ahead.”

The Purvis Police Department shares the current facility with city hall and will remain there, utilizing the full use of the building once city hall moves.

