More than 7,000 new COVID-19 cases reported over the weekend in Miss.

.
.(MSDH)
By Chris Thies
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 10:18 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) – Thousands of new COVID-19 cases and more than 50 virus-related deaths were reported over the weekend in Mississippi.

The Mississippi State Department of Health says 7,249 new coronavirus cases and 56 deaths were reported statewide.

Forty-three of the deaths were reported between Aug. 12 and Aug. 22. Thirteen others were identified through death certificate reports from Aug. 6 to Aug. 16.

Of the new cases, 1,082 were reported in the Pine Belt. A total of 11 deaths were reported in the area with four in Lamar County, three in Forrest County and single deaths in Covington, Marion, Perry and Wayne counties, according to MSDH

The latest figures brought the state’s total cases and deaths since February 2020 to 413,498 and 8,047, respectively.

In the Pine Belt, 46,954 COVID-19 cases and 783 deaths have been reported since February 2020.

  • Covington: 3,606 cases, 87 deaths
  • Forrest: 11,469 cases, 187 deaths
  • Jasper: 2,779 cases, 49 deaths
  • Jones: 11,336 cases, 180 deaths
  • Lamar: 9,071 cases, 99 deaths
  • Marion: 3,484 cases, 87 deaths
  • Perry: 1,652 cases, 42 deaths
  • Wayne: 3,557 cases, 54 deaths

MSDH also reported more than 336,000 Mississippians are presumed to have recovered from the coronavirus.

Use the interactive map below to see a county-by-county breakdown of COVID-19 cases.

According to MSDH, 2,417,965 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered statewide with 1,104,918 people fully vaccinated.

Vaccinations currently are being offered to all Mississippians who are 12 years old and older with the exception of the one-dose, Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which requires a minimum age of 18.

