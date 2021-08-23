More than 100 take part in honor ride for teen killed in crash

MARION COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Miranda Trujillo, who went by Mia, was only 14 years old when she was hit and killed by a driver while riding her four-wheeler.

To honor Mia’s life, more than 100 riders came together for the Miles for Mia honor ride this weekend. Attendees drove all-terrain vehicles across Marion County with local first responders.

“This doesn’t do anything for them as far as losing a child, but at least they can see the people, that we care about them and that we’re here for them,” said Randy Medious, one of the many people who helped organize the ride.

“I have watched this child grow up and we have known her her entire life,” said Grant Grisham, the owner of the business that hosted the ride. “We just tried to help in any way we could.”

The ride overall was about a thirty minute treck around Marion County. Medious said this may be the first time, but this won’t be the last time they do an ATV ride for Mia.

“When you drive intoxicated, so many things can happen,” said Medious. “We just want to put that out there, and let them know the community has come together for this family and we will continue to meet up for them.”

After Mia’s passing, her family chose to donate her organs, which helped the lives of three different people.

