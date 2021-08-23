Win Stuff
MDH offers free COVID-19 testing site in Hattiesburg

Testing will be hosted between 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. Monday - Friday by appointment.(WVIR)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 10:49 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A free COVID-19 testing site is now available in Hattiesburg.

The Mississippi Department of Health is offering the site at Building E next to the Forrest County 361 Shelter/Safe Room located at 946 Sullivan Drive, Hattiesburg.

According to a post by the Hattiesburg Police Department, rapid tests will be available at no cost.

FREE COVID-19 testing, including Rapid Testing, offered by the Mississippi Department of Health: Details below:

Posted by Hattiesburg Police Department (Official) on Monday, August 23, 2021

Testing will be hosted between 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. Monday - Friday by appointment.

Residents can make an appointment for this location by clicking on this link, or by calling (601)-496-7200 Monday - Saturday between 8 a.m - 5 p.m.

