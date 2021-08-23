MDH offers free COVID-19 testing site in Hattiesburg
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 10:49 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A free COVID-19 testing site is now available in Hattiesburg.
The Mississippi Department of Health is offering the site at Building E next to the Forrest County 361 Shelter/Safe Room located at 946 Sullivan Drive, Hattiesburg.
According to a post by the Hattiesburg Police Department, rapid tests will be available at no cost.
Testing will be hosted between 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. Monday - Friday by appointment.
Residents can make an appointment for this location by clicking on this link, or by calling (601)-496-7200 Monday - Saturday between 8 a.m - 5 p.m.
Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.