MDH offers free COVID-19 testing site in Hattiesburg

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A free COVID-19 testing site is now available in Hattiesburg.

The Mississippi Department of Health is offering the site at Building E next to the Forrest County 361 Shelter/Safe Room located at 946 Sullivan Drive, Hattiesburg.

According to a post by the Hattiesburg Police Department, rapid tests will be available at no cost.

Testing will be hosted between 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. Monday - Friday by appointment.

Residents can make an appointment for this location by clicking on this link, or by calling (601)-496-7200 Monday - Saturday between 8 a.m - 5 p.m.

