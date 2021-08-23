LPD seizes several types of narcotics

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Laurel Police Department seized several types of narcotics while executing a search warrant.

We’re told LPD Narcotics assisted by CID executed a search warrant in the 800 block of South Seventh Avenue Friday. According to LPD Chief Tommy Cox, several different narcotics were taken in including cocaine, marijuana and MDMA (Ecstacy).

Cox says two arrests were made.

30-year-old Kennis Jones was arrested and charged with one count each of the following crimes:

Sale of cocaine within 1500 feet of a church. Possession of marijuana with intent within 1500 feet of a church. Possession of crack cocaine within 1500 feet of a church. Possession of MDMA within 1500 feet of a church.

We’re told 21-year-old Travis Jones was also arrested. He stands charged with one count of possession of MDMA within 1500 feet of a church.

Cox says both individuals had initial appearances in Laurel Municipal Court Sunday. Kennis’s bond was set at $25,000, and Travis’s was set at $5,000.

“It’s just a good job by all making those two felony arrests, and it really helps the quality of living in a neighborhood when, you know, you can get somebody out of the neighborhood that’s been selling drugs,” Cox said.

If you have any information on this or any other case, you’re asked to call LPD at (601) 399-4440 or Crime Stoppers at (601) 428-STOP.

