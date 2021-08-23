JCSD participating in ‘Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over’ campaign

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - No matter how you plan to celebrate Labor Day this year, make sure you plan it safely.

The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is participating in the “Drive Sober Or Get Pulled Over” impaired driving awareness campaign, which began on Aug.18 and will last till Sept. 6.

In support of the local law enforcement community’s dedication to protecting the lives of residents in their communities, you’ll see JCSD deputies working regular hours and Mississippi Office of Highway Safety grant-funded overtime during the days leading up to and including the Labor Day holiday weekend. These expanded efforts meant to protect against impaired driving will be conducted in a fair and equitable way.

“We want our community members to understand that it’s our first priority to keep people safe, so we’re asking everyone to plan ahead if they know they’ll be out drinking,” said Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin. “We need commitment from our community members that they’ll keep the streets free of drunk drivers so that everyone can have a safe holiday. This is a campaign to get the message out that impaired driving is illegal and it takes lives. Let’s make this a partnership between law enforcement and drivers: Help us protect the community and put an end to this senseless behavior,” Sheriff Berlin said.

The Jones County Sheriff’s Department and National Highway Traffic Safety Administration are reminding citizens of the many resources available to get them home safely.

“Drunk driving is not acceptable behavior, especially when there are so many safe alternatives to get you home safely,” said Berlin.

The JCSD recommends these safe alternatives to drinking and driving:

Remember that it is never okay to drink and drive. Even if you’ve had only one alcoholic beverage, designate a sober driver or plan to use public transportation or a ride service to get home safely.

If you see a drunk driver on the road, please dial 911 to report the drunk driver’s location, vehicle description, and tag number if possible without putting your safety at risk.

Do you have a friend who is about to drink and drive? Take the keys away and make arrangements to get your friend home safely.

The Laurel Police Department, Marion County Sheriff’s Office, and many other law enforcement groups in South Mississippi are also participating in the campaign this year.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.