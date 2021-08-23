Hot weather expected this afternoon, highs in the 90s

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Happy Monday everyone!

This morning will start off with partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the upper 70s.

Today will be partly cloudy and extremely hot. Highs will be in the mid to upper 90s, but, with the heat index, it will feel more like 104-108°.

Temperatures will fall into the mid-80s this evening with lows in the mid-70s.

Expect more of the same tomorrow. Skies will be partly cloudy and hot. Highs will be in the mid to upper 90s, but, with the heat index, it will feel more like 104-108°.

Our heat bubble will start to break down as we go into Wednesday. Highs will fall into the mid-90s with a few hit-or-miss T-storms in the afternoon hours.

Thursday will have the best chance of rain this week as a wave moves through the area. This will spark off scattered T-storms during the afternoon hours. Highs will be in the low 90s.

Friday will be a little drier and slightly cooler. Skies will be partly cloudy with a few hit-or-miss showers in the afternoon. Highs will be in the low 90s.

Temperatures will fall into the mid-80s for those first Friday night football games of 2021.

This weekend will be nice with partly cloudy skies and highs in the low 90s.

