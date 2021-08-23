Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Law Call
Jobs
Advertisement

Hot weather expected this afternoon, highs in the 90s

First Alert Weather-WDAM 7-Patrick Bigbie-Monday morning
First Alert Weather-WDAM 7-Patrick Bigbie-Monday morning
By Patrick Bigbie
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 9:36 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Happy Monday everyone!

This morning will start off with partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the upper 70s.

Today will be partly cloudy and extremely hot. Highs will be in the mid to upper 90s, but, with the heat index, it will feel more like 104-108°.

Temperatures will fall into the mid-80s this evening with lows in the mid-70s.

Expect more of the same tomorrow. Skies will be partly cloudy and hot. Highs will be in the mid to upper 90s, but, with the heat index, it will feel more like 104-108°.

Our heat bubble will start to break down as we go into Wednesday. Highs will fall into the mid-90s with a few hit-or-miss T-storms in the afternoon hours.

Thursday will have the best chance of rain this week as a wave moves through the area. This will spark off scattered T-storms during the afternoon hours. Highs will be in the low 90s.

Friday will be a little drier and slightly cooler. Skies will be partly cloudy with a few hit-or-miss showers in the afternoon. Highs will be in the low 90s.

Temperatures will fall into the mid-80s for those first Friday night football games of 2021.

This weekend will be nice with partly cloudy skies and highs in the low 90s.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Jones County Sheriff's Department was involved in a high-speed pursuit Saturday night.
Suspect escapes after high-speed chase in Jones Co.
One JCSD cruiser was damaged during the pursuit but the deputy did not sustain any injuries...
Man wanted for fleeing from deputies, LPD officers in Jones Co.
Many arrive to honor the life of Miranda 'Mia' Trujillo.
More than 100 take part in honor ride for teen killed in crash
According to Sheriff Jody Ashley, two suspects were taken into custody, and 50 marijuana plants...
Wayne Co. couple arrested for growing marijuana, 50 plants seized
Any Mississippian diagnosed with COVID-19, even those who are fully vaccinated, must...
Mississippi health officer issues immediate isolation order for COVID-19 patients

Latest News

Sunday, we’ll see a high of 94 with a low of 75 and high humidity.
Branden's Sunday Evening Forecast
Sunday, we’ll see a high of 94 with a low of 75 and high humidity.
Oppressive heat continues into next week
We do have some places experiencing heat indices in the 100s.
Another hot day for Pine Belt Saturday
Patrick's Midday Forecast 8/20
Patrick's Midday Forecast 8/20