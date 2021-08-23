Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Law Call
Jobs
Advertisement

Buckingham Palace guard ceremony returns after COVID hiatus

Members of the public watch the Changing of the Guard ceremony at Buckingham Palace, London, on...
Members of the public watch the Changing of the Guard ceremony at Buckingham Palace, London, on Monday, Aug. 23, 2021, which is taking place for the first time since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.(AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 8:36 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON (AP) — British soldiers in scarlet tunics and bearskin hats have paraded outside Buckingham Palace as the Changing of the Guard ceremony resumed after a pandemic-induced 18-month gap.

The tourist-pleasing spectacle was halted in March 2020 as Britain went into lockdown to stem the spread of the coronavirus.

Soldiers from the Coldstream Guards marched from their London barracks to the home of Queen Elizabeth II to mount the guard, as scores of spectators watched and took photos.

A military band played tunes saluting British success at the Tokyo Olympics.

Soldiers have maintained sentry duty outside royal residences during the pandemic, but the ceremonial changeover was not held.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Jones County Sheriff's Department was involved in a high-speed pursuit Saturday night.
Suspect escapes after high-speed chase in Jones Co.
One JCSD cruiser was damaged during the pursuit but the deputy did not sustain any injuries...
Man wanted for fleeing from deputies, LPD officers in Jones Co.
Many arrive to honor the life of Miranda 'Mia' Trujillo.
More than 100 take part in honor ride for teen killed in crash
According to Sheriff Jody Ashley, two suspects were taken into custody, and 50 marijuana plants...
Wayne Co. couple arrested for growing marijuana, 50 plants seized
Any Mississippian diagnosed with COVID-19, even those who are fully vaccinated, must...
Mississippi health officer issues immediate isolation order for COVID-19 patients

Latest News

The FDA granted full approval to Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine on Monday, Aug. 23, 2021.
FDA gives full approval to Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine
First Alert Weather-WDAM 7-Patrick Bigbie-Monday morning
Hot weather expected this afternoon, highs in the 90s
This photo provided by Christina Tidmore shows Josh Tidmore Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021 at...
Though young and healthy, unvaccinated father dies of COVID
America's top doctors have had trouble recently staying on the same page regarding vaccine...
School mask, vaccine mandates supported in US: AP-NORC poll
New Jersey's Middlesex County was hit particularly hard with severe flooding and poor outages...
Henri’s lazy remnants hinder cleanup, threaten inland floods