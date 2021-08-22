Win Stuff
Suspect escapes after high-speed chase in Jones Co.

The Jones County Sheriff's Department was involved in a high-speed pursuit Saturday night.
The Jones County Sheriff's Department was involved in a high-speed pursuit Saturday night.
By Caroline Wood
Published: Aug. 22, 2021 at 6:08 PM CDT
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department was involved in yet another high-speed pursuit Saturday night.

JCSD officials say the incident occurred before 10:30 p.m..

According to the department, a driver in a Nissan Altima approached a checkpoint on U.S. Highway 11 at the intersection of New Hope Road between Ellisville and Moselle.

We’re told the driver sped away, and deputies engaged in a pursuit with the vehicle, which quickly crashed on New Hope Road.

The driver fled on foot into the woods after the crash. After a search of the area and overnight patrols, the suspect was not found and is now wanted for felony fleeing.

JCSD is working to identify and locate the suspect.

No JCSD personnel were injured or patrol cruisers damaged in the incident.

If you have any information on the identity or location of the driver, you are asked to call JCSD at 601-425-3147 or Jones County Crime Stoppers at 601-428-STOP (7867).

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

