Oppressive heat continues into next week

PINE BELT (WDAM) - Sunday, we’ll see a high of 94 with a low of 75 and high humidity. We do have some places experiencing heat indices in the 100s.

We will have a hot day on Monday as well with heat indices in the 100s for some folks.

Tuesday’s high will be around 95 with the low around 74. Rain chances stay between a 30% to 40%.

Wednesday, you can expect a 40% chance for showers and thunderstorms.

We see our highs drop to the low 90s Wednesday with a low around 73.

Thursday, highs will be around 90 with the low around 72. Our rain chances come in at a 40%.

Friday, Saturday and Sunday, we see our highs stay in the low 90s to upper 80s and our lows in the low 70s. Rain chance for those days hangs in around a 40% to 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms.

