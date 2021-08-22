Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Law Call
Jobs
Advertisement

Mississippi Power headed northeast to help after Tropical Storm Henri

The Mississippi Power team left Gulfport early Sunday on the two-day journey to New York City,...
The Mississippi Power team left Gulfport early Sunday on the two-day journey to New York City, where they will assist three utility companies in restoring electricity following Henri.(Mississippi Power)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2021 at 11:34 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Dozens of Mississippi Power employees are headed to the New England coast to help restore power in the aftermath of Tropical Storm Henri.

A storm team of more than 30 linemen, engineers and support personnel along with 50 additional contracted employees left Sunday morning from Gulfport to travel north on a two-day journey. They are headed to assist customers in the New York City area.

“We’re packed and prepared to stay as long as it takes to get the job done,” said Team Lead Patrick Leathers. “Our crews are happy to help our northern neighbors because we know they would return the favor when the time comes and it’s our customers in need.”

The storm made landfall in Rhode Island early Sunday afternoon.

Henri was downgraded early Sunday from a category one storm to a tropical storm but still packed wind gusts of up to 75 mph. Officials have warned of high winds and heavy rains expected through Monday morning that could leave a wide swath of devastation from New Jersey and New York to Massachusetts.

Mississippi Power will work to restore power to customers of at least three utility companies.

“We are fortunate that our customers were not impacted by this particular system, however, we want to be able to lend a hand whenever we can,” said Support Team Lead Stellamarie Rodriguez. “Restoration trips like this one help keep us storm-ready for our customers back home.”

Now is the time to review your family's storm plan, even though South Mississippi is not in the expected path of...

Posted by Mississippi Power on Wednesday, August 18, 2021

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Sheriff Jody Ashley, two suspects were taken into custody, and 50 marijuana plants...
Wayne Co. couple arrested for growing marijuana, 50 plants seized
Any Mississippian diagnosed with COVID-19, even those who are fully vaccinated, must...
Mississippi health officer issues immediate isolation order for COVID-19 patients
State health officials hold a press conference on COVID-19
COVID-19 patients must isolate or face fines, jail time under new MSDH order
One JCSD cruiser was damaged during the pursuit but the deputy did not sustain any injuries...
Man wanted for fleeing from deputies, LPD officers in Jones Co.
Marion General shares how operations are going and what the community can do to take pressure...
MGH administrator speaks on hospital’s COVID treatment status

Latest News

We do have some places experiencing heat indices in the 100s.
Another hot day for Pine Belt Saturday
Patrick's Midday Forecast 8/20
Patrick's Midday Forecast 8/20
First Alert Weather-WDAM 7-Patrick Bigbie-Friday morning
Humid weather expected overnight, lows in the mid-70s
Tracking Grace & Henri
Tropical Update 8/19/21
Today will be partly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms this afternoon and into this evening.
Patrick's Thursday Forecast