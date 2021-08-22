Mississippi Power headed northeast to help after Tropical Storm Henri

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Dozens of Mississippi Power employees are headed to the New England coast to help restore power in the aftermath of Tropical Storm Henri.

A storm team of more than 30 linemen, engineers and support personnel along with 50 additional contracted employees left Sunday morning from Gulfport to travel north on a two-day journey. They are headed to assist customers in the New York City area.

“We’re packed and prepared to stay as long as it takes to get the job done,” said Team Lead Patrick Leathers. “Our crews are happy to help our northern neighbors because we know they would return the favor when the time comes and it’s our customers in need.”

The storm made landfall in Rhode Island early Sunday afternoon.

Henri was downgraded early Sunday from a category one storm to a tropical storm but still packed wind gusts of up to 75 mph. Officials have warned of high winds and heavy rains expected through Monday morning that could leave a wide swath of devastation from New Jersey and New York to Massachusetts.

Mississippi Power will work to restore power to customers of at least three utility companies.

“We are fortunate that our customers were not impacted by this particular system, however, we want to be able to lend a hand whenever we can,” said Support Team Lead Stellamarie Rodriguez. “Restoration trips like this one help keep us storm-ready for our customers back home.”

Now is the time to review your family's storm plan, even though South Mississippi is not in the expected path of... Posted by Mississippi Power on Wednesday, August 18, 2021

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.