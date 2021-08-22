LPD participating in ‘Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over’ campaign

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - With the Labor Day holiday just around the corner, the Laurel Police Department is working to combat drunk driving.

The Laurel Police Department is participating in “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over.”

“You’ll see extra officers out on checkpoints and stopping cars and making sure that people are not driving while intoxicated and trying to help keep our citizens safe,” said Laurel Police Chief Tommy Cox.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” is an initiative aiming to educate people about the risks and consequences of drinking and driving. The NHTSA website states there’s usually an increase in drunk driving deaths during the Labor Day holiday period.

Cox says people will now notice LPD taking some extra precautions.

“Around the holidays is when everybody has get togethers... And so, there’s generally a little more alcohol consumed during those times so you want to pay a little more attention to the roadways and making sure that our citizens stay safe,” Cox said.

He adds whether you’re hosting or attending a party, be sure to have a safe way for everyone to get home.

“If you host a party or you host a cookout and there’s alcohol to be consumed, and most of the time there is this time of year, you’re grilling, maybe having a beer or two... but if you’re hosting in that situation, let’s make sure that there’s some designated drivers you provide other types of drinks for and you encourage them to make sure the folks that may have had a little too much to drink get home safely,” Cox said.

According to Cox, the “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign started Aug. 20th and runs through Labor Day.

