Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Law Call
Jobs
Advertisement

At least 8 killed in Tennessee flood; dozens missing

At least eight people have been killed and dozens are missing after heavy flooding destroyed...
At least eight people have been killed and dozens are missing after heavy flooding destroyed homes in Middle Tennessee, a sheriff said.(WZTV via CNN Newsource)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 21, 2021 at 8:23 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAVERLY, Tenn. (AP) — Catastrophic flooding in Middle Tennessee has left at least eight dead and dozens missing as record-shattering rainfall washed away homes and rural roads.

Humphreys County Sheriff Chris Davis says more than 30 people have been reported missing.

Davis says two of the bodies recovered were toddlers who had been swept away from their father.

The town of McEwen was pummeled with 17 inches of rain in less than a day.

McEwen is about 50 miles west of Nashville. Power outages and other communications disruptions have further hampered rescue crews.

The Tennessee Emergency Management Agency has activated its emergency operations center.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Any Mississippian diagnosed with COVID-19, even those who are fully vaccinated, must...
Mississippi health officer issues immediate isolation order for COVID-19 patients
According to Sheriff Jody Ashley, two suspects were taken into custody, and 50 marijuana plants...
Wayne Co. couple arrested for growing marijuana, 50 plants seized
.
Record number of new COVID-19 cases reported Friday in Mississippi
Poison control calls spike as people take livestock dewormer to treat COVID-19
State health officials hold a press conference on COVID-19
COVID-19 patients must isolate or face fines, jail time under new MSDH order

Latest News

The Hattiesburg Zoo hopes to build two new exhibits south of the current main entrance within...
Hattiesburg Zoo planning new exhibits on south end property
Rev. Jesse Jackson sits for an interview in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on Wednesday, April 21, 2021.
Rev. Jesse Jackson, wife Jacqueline hospitalized for COVID
The chaos continues at the airport in Kabul.
IS threat forces US changes to evacuations at Kabul airport
The Laurel Police Department is participating in 'Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over.'
LPD participating in ‘Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over’ campaign