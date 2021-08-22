Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Law Call
Jobs
Advertisement

Hattiesburg Zoo planning new exhibits on south end property

The Hattiesburg Zoo hopes to build two new exhibits south of the current main entrance within...
The Hattiesburg Zoo hopes to build two new exhibits south of the current main entrance within the next year.(WDAM)
By Charles Herrington
Published: Aug. 21, 2021 at 9:11 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Zoo has just celebrated a big summer with its new giraffe exhibit and now, zoo administrators are turning their attention to developing two new exhibits.

One will be for alligators. The other will be for Chilean flamingos.

Both of those water-based exhibits will be built just south of the current main entrance to the zoo.

The Hattiesburg Convention Commission hopes those new exhibits can be built within the next year.

After that, the zoo will focus on constructing a new ticket office and education center.

“(The two new exhibits are) going to be right out here out front, and that’s going to be the first phase of the expansion of the zoo towards the parking lot,” said Rick Taylor, executive director of the Hattiesburg Convention Commission. “We’ll end up with a new ticketing, a new education center, but that will be a Phase Two of that development.”

“Our goal, at least with the alligator (exhibit), is to try to have it ready to try and move them in the winter, when they’re dormant. I hope we can make that.”

Meanwhile, the zoo just hosted its 2nd “Zoostock.”

Its giraffe exhibit opened three months ago.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Any Mississippian diagnosed with COVID-19, even those who are fully vaccinated, must...
Mississippi health officer issues immediate isolation order for COVID-19 patients
According to Sheriff Jody Ashley, two suspects were taken into custody, and 50 marijuana plants...
Wayne Co. couple arrested for growing marijuana, 50 plants seized
.
Record number of new COVID-19 cases reported Friday in Mississippi
Poison control calls spike as people take livestock dewormer to treat COVID-19
State health officials hold a press conference on COVID-19
COVID-19 patients must isolate or face fines, jail time under new MSDH order

Latest News

The Laurel Police Department is participating in 'Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over.'
LPD participating in ‘Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over’ campaign
.
Hattiesburg Pocket Museum welcomes new USM, WCU students
.
LPD participating in ‘Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over’ campaign
Volunteers with the Hattiesburg Community Arts Center paint stepping stones and rocks for rock...
First community work day held for Duncan Lake project