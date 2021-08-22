Win Stuff
First community work day held for Duncan Lake project

Volunteers with the Hattiesburg Community Arts Center paint stepping stones and rocks for rock gardens around Duncan Lake.(WDAM)
By Charles Herrington
Published: Aug. 21, 2021 at 7:17 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg’s Duncan Lake is getting a major facelift over the next few months, thanks to a grant from the AARP and the work of lots of dedicated volunteers.

The Hattiesburg Community Arts Center, Hattiesburg Landmark Preservation, Inc. and the Downtown Hattiesburg Association have received a Livable Communities grant that is funding cleanup and beautification work at Duncan Lake, which is a 17-acre area in east Hattiesburg.

The projects, called Community Work Days, will be done on one Saturday each month through December.

The first one was held Saturday, Aug. 21.

“We’re just trying to make this area of Hattiesburg more livable by increasing the quality of life, giving everyone of all ages a place to go and have a picnic with their family,” said Emily Gallaspy, director of the Hattiesburg Community Arts Center.

Activity on the first Community Work Day included trash cleanup and the painting of stepping stones and rocks for several rock gardens around the lake.

“Our next one we will be doing will be Sept. 11, our Day of Service,” Gallaspy said.

“We’ll be cleaning up, weed eating, trimming trees, just keeping the park beautiful like it deserves.”

Volunteers Saturday included several University of Southern Mississippi students and people from the Piney Woods Conservation Group and the Hattiesburg Alliance for Public Art.

