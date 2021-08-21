Molina Healthcare holds pop-up vaccination event offering all 3 vaccines

WIGGINS, Miss. (WDAM) - Many vaccination sites throughout the Pine Belt have only offered one type of vaccine a day, or do not give the choice of a vaccine. To combat this, Molina Healthcare took matters into their own hands.

On Saturday, Molina Healthcare held one of their many vaccination pop-up events in Wiggins at H.A. Brown Memorial United Methodist Church.

This time, all three vaccines, Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson, were available by choice to anyone who came by for a dose.

“Many of us have heard negative information when it comes to certain vaccines and a lot of people may not want to be forced to take a specific vaccine,” said Molina Healthcare’s Senior Quality Specialist Barbara McGilvery. “Today and going forward, we want to provide choices, so if they don’t want one, we are happy to have the others.”

