MGH administrator speaks on hospital’s COVID treatment status

MARION COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Across the state, several hospitals are seeing the impacts of COVID-19 as vaccinations and cases increase in the communities.

Marion General Hospital has acknowledged its increase in patients and wants the community to stay healthy and look into getting the vaccination.

“Vaccination, you know, we feel is the path forward,” says Alania Cedillo, Marion General Hospital Administrator.

Cedillo says more shots in arms and continuing to mask up when in public is going to help take pressure off the local hospitals.

“About 50 percent of our patients at any given time here recently have been COVID positive. So, we too, just like everybody else in the state, are having more patients,” Cedillo says. “This delta variant seems to be translating to more people that need care.”

Marion General, just like many other hospitals, is using monoclonal antibody infusions to combat the virus, and it is working.

“Utilization of monoclonal antibodies for those who are early in the disease state within, let’s say, 10 days. When you get this, you seem to have less likely events of having to come into the hospital and all those other things that happen once you get in the hospital at times,” says Cedillo.

While the hospital isn’t at full capacity, only 29 percent of people in Marion County have been fully vaccinated.

“We’ve had about a 60 percent increase in our E.R. visit. I would say that we are not at a crisis level, but we are at a level where we have had to make adjustments to expand compacity,” Cedillo says.

Marion General has administered over 5,000 COVID vaccinations to the community.

If you live in the Marion County area and have COVID-19 and need the monoclonal antibody infusions, call (601) 288-4444 to be scheduled for the procedure.

