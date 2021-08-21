Hattiesburg offering two walking tours capturing city’s history

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hub City has a lot of hidden history behind it that people pass every day and think nothing of. But now, you can live the history of Hattiesburg through a mobile app.

Pick up a brochure of the Historic Downtown Hattiesburg or the Hattiesburg Historic Neighborhood walking tour, scan the QR code on the back and follow along with all of the stops along the way through the ‘Visit HBurg’ app on your phone.

“When people come, they can find their way around and learn a little about who we are,” said Andrea Saffle of Downtown Hattiesburg.

The Downtown tour and the Historic Neighborhood tour have 28 and 31 stops respectively, both amassing over 45 mins of a self-served city tour.

Keep an eye out for the brochures around local hotels, visiting centers, the Downtown Hattiesburg office and more.

