Columbia High School introduces broadcasting and journalism elective

The elective allows students to work hands-on with cameras and editing tools and has allowed...
The elective allows students to work hands-on with cameras and editing tools and has allowed them to produce shows and videos for the student body in the district.(wdam)
By Branden Walker
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 9:33 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Columbia High School has started its journalism and broadcasting elective for the students.

The elective allows students to work hands-on with cameras and editing tools and has allowed them to produce shows and videos for the student body in the district.

Here are a few students sharing their thoughts on the program.

“It kind of pulls people together and gets them out of their comfort zone,” says Mary Willis, a junior at CHS.

“It’s been a really positive experience for me because we get to reach out to the students,” says CHS senior Christopher Hahn.

“It’s been my favorite thing I’ve done at CHS, and I made like a bunch of friends that I definitely would have never had, and I found like what I want to do for like the rest of my life,” says Kami Carter, another senior.

Students in the elective will continue to learn about news, journalism and weather in the school year.

You can find more information here.

