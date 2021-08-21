Win Stuff
Biloxi Dragons hold tryouts for 2022 season

The Dragons will hold another tryout session on September 11th.
By Blake Brannon
Published: Aug. 21, 2021 at 6:46 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) -Semi-pro football is a few months away from kicking off and tryouts are well underway.

The Blioxi Dragons hit the field for tryouts for the 2022 season Saturday.

The Dragons are a semi-pro team out of the American Football Alliance, they’ll take on teams out Florida, Tennessee, and Mississippi.

The regular season for the Dragons kicks off in February so they’re spending the next few months trying to get around 40 to 50 players on the roster.

For the drills on Saturday, they were everything you would expect to gauge players.

”We do a bunch of agility drills, 40-yard dash, three-cone drill, L-Drill,” said head coach and general manager Josh Heppel. “Then we go through player agilities, seeing where quarterbacks can throw the ball, how receivers are running and how their routes look, how the defensive backs are covering. We look at how lineman are shooting and doing what they need to do, just the whole nine yards.”

If you missed the Saturday’s tryouts, they’re planning on holding another on September 11th.

They ask you to bring cleats, gloves, shorts and a shirt, a valid ID, and any extra water.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

