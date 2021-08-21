Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Law Call
Jobs
Advertisement

CDC tells older adults, pregnant women, those not fully vaccinated to avoid cruise ships

By CNN
Published: Aug. 21, 2021 at 12:53 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is out with new guidance for would-be cruise ship travelers.

The CDC is asking those with an increased risk for severe illness to avoid them, regardless of vaccination status.

The agency said this applies to older adults, people with specific medical conditions and pregnant women.

Until this change in guidance, only people not fully vaccinated were advised to avoid cruise ships.

The CDC rates the risk of contracting COVID-19 on a cruise ship as “high.”

Cruise ships have seen a handful of outbreaks in recent months.

It comes at a time when the highly contagious delta variant of the virus continues to sweep the United States.

Over the past week, more than 985,000 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Any Mississippian diagnosed with COVID-19, even those who are fully vaccinated, must...
Mississippi health officer issues immediate isolation order for COVID-19 patients
De’Trae Lewis, 28, of Hattiesburg, kidnapped his estranged wife from her home and attempted to...
Hattiesburg man wanted for kidnapping estranged wife
.
Record number of new COVID-19 cases reported Friday in Mississippi
The SBE set requirements for districts that choose to offer a virtual learning option and...
Miss. State Board of Education allows hybrid scheduling during COVID-19 surge
Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves
Reeves stands firm on denying mandates; says he won’t ‘politicize the virus’

Latest News

The threat of a rare hurricane strike has parts of the northeast United States on edge.
Rare hurricane threat has New England bracing
“The biggest group in most states are African Americans who have not been vaccinated,” Texas...
Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick pins COVID surge on unvaccinated Blacks
Heidelberg senior linebacker Tyler Hill
Player of the Pine Belt: Heidelberg linebacker Tyler Hill
Heidelberg senior linebacker Tyler Hill
Player of the Pine Belt: Heidelberg linebacker Tyler Hill