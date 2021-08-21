Another hot day for Pine Belt Saturday

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Happy Saturday Folks!

Not much on the radar for us today. We still feel hot temperatures out there with the humidity still up. We do have some places experiencing heat indices in the 100s. Today’s high is 92 with a low of 75.

We will have a hot day on Sunday as well with heat indices in the 100′s for some folks. We could experience a better chance for rain. The highs for Sunday will be 95 with a low 74.

As we move into the beginning of the week, the heat will continue to stick around for us on Monday. Rain chances stay between a 30 to 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Monday’s high will be 95 and a low of 74.

Even on Tuesday, we could still experience some hot temperatures with the heat indices. There will be a 30 to 40 % chance of showers and thunderstorms. Tuesday’s high will be 95 with a low 74.

We see a huge relief from the heat as we move into Wednesday. Our rain chances come in at a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms. The high for Wednesday will be 91 and the low will be 73.

Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, we see our highs stay in the low 90s to upper 80s and our lows in the low 70s. Rain chances for those days stay in at 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.