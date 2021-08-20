West Marion Primary transitioning to virtual learning for two weeks

MARION COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - West Marion Primary is switching to virtual learning for the next two weeks due to COVID-19 exposure, simultaneous outbreaks and multiple absentees.

The Marion County School Board of Trustees made the decision to temporarily transition the primary school to virtual learning starting on Aug. 23.

In a Facebook post, the Marion County School District said they were following the guidance of the CDC and the MSDH.

“We feel it is in the best interest of the students to change to virtual learning,” read the post.

During the closure, the primary school will use Google Classroom to provide instructions to students. Teachers are also prepared to provide live instructions via Google Meet.

MCSD will review the situation at the end of the 14 days to determine if they can return to on-campus learning. As of now, students are expected to return for on-campus learning on Sept. 7.

“We will continue to provide learning opportunities and expect all students to engage in this process,” read the post.

Specific instructions will be communicated by the principal and grade level teachers. Additional support will be provided to students and parents during this time to help with navigating the virtual learning platform.

