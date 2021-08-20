Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Law Call
Jobs
Advertisement

West Marion Primary transitioning to virtual learning for two weeks

The Marion County School Board of Trustees made the decision to temporarily transition the...
The Marion County School Board of Trustees made the decision to temporarily transition the primary school to virtual learning starting on Aug. 23.(Live 5/File)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 5:18 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARION COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - West Marion Primary is switching to virtual learning for the next two weeks due to COVID-19 exposure, simultaneous outbreaks and multiple absentees.

The Marion County School Board of Trustees made the decision to temporarily transition the primary school to virtual learning starting on Aug. 23.

In a Facebook post, the Marion County School District said they were following the guidance of the CDC and the MSDH.

“We feel it is in the best interest of the students to change to virtual learning,” read the post.

During the closure, the primary school will use Google Classroom to provide instructions to students. Teachers are also prepared to provide live instructions via Google Meet.

MCSD will review the situation at the end of the 14 days to determine if they can return to on-campus learning. As of now, students are expected to return for on-campus learning on Sept. 7.

“We will continue to provide learning opportunities and expect all students to engage in this process,” read the post.

Specific instructions will be communicated by the principal and grade level teachers. Additional support will be provided to students and parents during this time to help with navigating the virtual learning platform.

The Marion County School Board of Trustees has made the difficult decision to temporarily transition to virtual learning at West Marion Primary due to COVID-19 (Delta Variant) on August 23rd for 14 days.

Posted by Marion County School District on Friday, August 20, 2021

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

De’Trae Lewis, 28, of Hattiesburg, kidnapped his estranged wife from her home and attempted to...
Hattiesburg man wanted for kidnapping estranged wife
.
Record number of new COVID-19 cases reported Friday in Mississippi
The SBE set requirements for districts that choose to offer a virtual learning option and...
Miss. State Board of Education allows hybrid scheduling during COVID-19 surge
Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves
Reeves stands firm on denying mandates; says he won’t ‘politicize the virus’
U.S. Senator Roger Wicker has tested positive for COVID-19, according to his office.
U.S. Sen. Roger Wicker tests positive for COVID-19

Latest News

Covington County Schools will reduce class sizes by 50 percent from Aug. 23-Sept. 10 in an...
Covington County Schools temporarily cut class sizes to reduce spread of COVID-19
Due to an increase in COVID-19 cases, Perkinston Elementary School will temporarily move to...
Perkinston Elementary School temporarily moves to virtual learning
The SBE set requirements for districts that choose to offer a virtual learning option and...
Miss. State Board of Education allows hybrid scheduling during COVID-19 surge
The magnolia centered banner chosen Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020 by the Mississippi State Flag...
Wicker, Hyde-Smith encourage Miss. students to apply for the U.S. Senate Youth Program