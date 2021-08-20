Win Stuff
Waynesboro man charged with dealing drugs

By Eddie Robertson
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 5:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WAYNESBORO, Miss. (WDAM) - A Waynesboro man has been taken into custody by the Wayne County Sheriff’s Department after a lengthy investigation by narcotics officers led to his arrest.

According to Chief Deputy Mike Mozingo, deputies went to a home located on Sand Bottom Drive, and once inside, they found a variety of drugs that were packaged for distribution, including heroin, marijuana, cocaine, and morphine pills. Two handguns were also taken from the scene.

48-year old Yaphet Melik Ettison was taken into custody and charged with one count of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute and one count of a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

Sheriff officials say this is an ongoing investigation and other arrests could be made.

