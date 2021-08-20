Win Stuff
Wayne Co. couple arrested for growing marijuana, 50 plants seized

According to Sheriff Jody Ashley, two suspects were taken into custody, and 50 marijuana plants...
According to Sheriff Jody Ashley, two suspects were taken into custody, and 50 marijuana plants (100 lbs.) were also seized, which were growing on the property.(WDAM)
By Eddie Robertson
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 6:54 PM CDT
WAYNE COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Wayne County Sheriff’s Department conducted a major drug raid on Thursday at a home near the Wayne-Clarke County line.

According to Sheriff Jody Ashley, two suspects were taken into custody, and 50 marijuana plants (100 lbs.) were also seized, which were growing on the property.

John Austin Richardson and Dana Lynn Richardson are each charged with manufacturing marijuana and possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute.

The pair made their initial appearance on Friday before Wayne County Justice Court Judge Charles Chapman, who set bond at $1,020,000 for each suspect.

Ashley said the entire operation took place with the help of the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics (air patrol) and the Clarke County Sheriff’s Department.

“These small-town sheriff’s departments don’t have a lot of manpower. There might be two narcotics officers and three deputies along with the sheriff and chief deputy,” said Ashley.

“It’s important that you have help to come in and help you, especially MBN. They have the resources, the helicopter with infrared cameras. They do a great job and we appreciate them.” Ashley added.

Ashley went on to say that his department has zero-tolerance for drugs and drug dealers in the county, and this is just one of the many things they are doing to keep the public safe.

